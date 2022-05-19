Senior Java Developer (Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Engineering & QA Consultancy in Joburg seeks the talents of a highly skilled Senior Java Developer with clean code thinking to fill a 12-Month Renewable Contract role. Your core role will be to design, develop, and implement Java applications to support business requirements. By following approved life cycle methodologies, you will be expected to create design documents, write code and perform Unit and Functional Testing of software while making a key contribution to the overall architecture and standards. You must have Grade 12/Matric, a BSc/BEng Degree/Diploma in IT or Computer Science or equivalent, 6-10 years’ experience developing Java applications with solid Object Oriented Programming, Solution Architecture & extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them. Your other tech tools should include Spring, Hibernate, JIRA, JUnit, SOA, Microservices, Docker, Data Modelling, UML, SQL, Kafka, Zookeeper, Zuul, Eureka, Obsidian, Elasticsearch, Kibana & FluentD.

DUTIES:

Work closely with Business Analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with best practices, processes, tools and frameworks.

Test the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of Unit Tests, Functional Regression Tests, Load Tests and Stress Tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes.

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Drive the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc.

Other –

Overtime may be required from time to time.

Standby is required on a rotational cycle.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

BSc/BEng Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

6 – 10 Years’ experience developing Java applications.

Extensive experience working with Java.

Solid understanding of Object Orientated Programming fundamentals.

Need to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack.

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them.

Solution Architecture.

Process Mapping.

Software testing pack design, functional testing.

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles.

Spring

Hibernate

JUnit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

ATTRIBUTES:

High standards for delivery.

Structured and analytical problem solver.

Stress Management.

Time management and prioritization.

Learning orientation.

Negotiation skills.

Innovation

Bias for action.

Teamwork and co-operation.

COMMENTS:

