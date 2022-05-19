Senior Level Data Analyst 2022-37 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An International Mining Company has a contract vacancy for a Senior Level Data Analyst.
The Senior level data analyst will be responsible for building, optimizing, and maintaining conceptual and logical data models to ingest and curate data from source systems into an Azure data lake. The models must comply with the governance and requirements of the Central Data Platform
PLEASE NOTE ONLY CANDIDATE WITH THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS NEED TO APPLY. THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION
Minimum 5 years in a data-centric environment working in either SQL Data-Warehousing
Analytics or as a dedicated Data-Modeller
Above average TSQL and SQL server skills
Logical, and Physical Data-Modelling Expertise
Experience with Forward and Reverse Engineering of Existing Databases
Good understanding of Star Schemas, Snowflake Schemas, and Kymbal Methodology
Skilled at formulating Dimensions, measures and attributes and building multi-dimensional models
Experienced with metadata-modelling
Experience with Data-Governance principles and Data Cleansing
Experienced at key-formulation: primary keys, foreign-keys, alternate-keys, surrogate-keys, indexes, delta-control
Experience of working with Data-Modelling tools
Some exposure to Cloud computing
Exposure to mining production and operations data would be beneficial
The Senior Data Analyst will have a key role to interface with business users to understand the data requirements and must further interface with the CDP data architecture and modelling teams to ensure unified data models
Develop Logical and physical data models
Conformance of date models to CDP enterprise data model
Adherence to data architecture standards
Adherence to data governance standards
Serve as an interface between business analysts and
technical teams
Provide input to technical implementation documents for all levels of curation from Level 0 to Level 4
Assist with testing and validation of data ingestion pipelines
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Data Modeller
- TSQL and SQL server skills.
- metadata-modelling