Senior Sharepoint Specialist at NRF National Research Foundation – Gauteng Pretoria

Postion Summary:

The Software Development unit within the Information Technology & Knowledge Resources Division seeks to appoint a suitably qualified individual for the five (5) year contract position of a SharePoint Specialist Developer on a 2 days’ full time work week basis. We are seeking a seasoned, experienced professional who will be responsible for building highly scalable and reliable applications. The individual will also collaborate with other developers to ensure that the organisations applications are fit for its purpose, with a full understanding of industry best practice.

Key Responsibilities:

Create and develop custom software solutions using Microsoft technology stackServe as a lead on SharePoint, Power Apps and Power Automate technologiesBuild reusable software components and libraries for future SharePoint design, architect, workflow management and systems quality assurance Active Directory IntegrationMaintain SharePoint high availability through Network Load Balancing (NLB)Test, maintain and recommend software improvements Identify ideas to improve system performance and impact availabilityResolve complex technical design issues

Problem Resolution (troubleshooting)

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

5-10 years

Recognised IT related qualification (Diploma or Degree)Microsoft Certified SharePoint CertificationMicrosoft Power Platform Certification5 years SharePoint Designer and workflow experience5 years SharePoint Administration experience2 years PowerApps suite (Power Automate, Canvas and Portal Apps) experience2 years Azure (Azure DevOps, Azure Function) experience

Experience:

Excellent written and verbal expressionAbility to work in a teamAbility to take initiativeGood Communication skills

Knowledge:

Design systems architecture efficiently using latest industry standardsAgile Development ProcessIndustry best practices and leading standards

Microsoft SQL 2012/2016SQL replication and High Availability Architectures

Active Directory integrationNetwork Load Balancing (NLB)Microsoft Visual StudioPower-shell Scripting

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The NRF IT department consists of three IT teams:

IT Services and Administration, are responsible for the procurement of end user devices, consumables as well as the first level of user support to the organisations internal and external stakeholders.

Business Systems Development provides software development services in support of efficient and effective business processes through flexible and responsive applications; and

Infrastructure and Network Services, provides the Infrastructure platforms in support of the activities of the NRF thus enabling the Business System Development and Service Desk teams to deploy their services and applications, as well as providing services directly to the organizations.

Learn more/Apply for this position