Senior Software Tester

May 19, 2022

You will be responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team. It’s a fully remote position, reporting in on a Daily Development Standup meeting.

My client is looking for a Software Tester who can move the team over from manual testing to automation.

You should be able to function in a fast-paced, dynamic, agile and driven environment and have outstanding English communication skills.

Skills Required:

  • Testing/Automatoin experience – 3 Years
  • Microsoft SQL Server Experience – 3 Years
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Structured problem solving skills
  • Confident and Self Motivated (6 Developers to 1 Tester)

Responsibilities:

  • Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal
  • Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed
  • Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing
  • Direct communication with the developers on Defects & Tickets
  • Maintenance of the automated Test Environment & Software (Ranorex)
  • Software Release Notes compilation and management through DevOps and Bravo Notes

Desired Skills:

  • manual testing
  • automation testing
  • ticket testing
  • Regression testing
  • Software release notes compilation
  • MS SQL Server
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Fully remote work

