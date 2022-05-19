Senior Software Tester at Headhunters – Gauteng

May 19, 2022

Our US client seeks a Senior Software Tester to join their team on a long term contract basis.

This is a work from home role (no office time).

Payment in US $.

Main purpose of the position:

  • The Senior Software Tester is responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team. This will be contract employment and a work from home position.

Qualifications, Experience and Skills Required:

  • BSc or equivalent Degree.
  • Testing/Automation experience – 3 Years
  • Microsoft SQL Server Experience – 3 years
  • SYSPRO ERP Experience preferred.
  • WMS Experience preferred.
  • Crystal Report Experience preferred.
  • Software Testing Experience.
  • C# Development experience.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Structured problem solving skills.
  • Confident and Self Motivated.

Responsibilities:

  • Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal.
  • Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed.
  • Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing.
  • Direct communication with the developers on Defects and Tickets.
  • Maintenance of the automated Test Environment and Software(Ranorex).
  • Software Release Notes compilation and management through DevOps and Bravo Notes.
  • The successful candidate will report to the CEO.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

