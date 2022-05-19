Senior Systems Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior Systems Analyst Role
We are hiring senior SA to join our project team. You will work alongside other analysts and report directly to the program manager. Your main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user acceptance testing. To succeed in this role you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.
About The Employer:
Responsibilities:
- Requirements elicitation
- Documentation of business and functional (User stories) requirements
- Documentation of impact assessments (business & technical)
- Solution design documents (detailed UML, api integration, end to end solutioning, sequence diagrams, activity flows, data mapping, context diagrams)
- Production handover guides
- Collaboration with business stakeholders to understand project objectives and requirements
- Collaboration with Project/Program managers to assist in project planning.
- Collaboration with technical SME’s to understand IT landscape; and perform impact assessment based on required changes
- Define the required solution by working with stakeholders within the IT team.
- Presentation and approval of solution at necessary forums prior to development
- Collaboration with QA team and stakeholders to assist and define test cases/user acceptance test cases
- Support development team during implementation
- Support business stakeholders post go-live
Requirements:
- A relevant degree or diploma qualification
- A minimum of 5+ years of experience
- Share or trading experience advantageous
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.
- Advanced technical skills.
- Excellent documentation skills.
- Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
- Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- A track record of following through on commitments.
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.
- Experience leading and developing top-performing teams.
- A history of leading and supporting successful projects.