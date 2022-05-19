Service Desk Agent (1 Month contract) – Gauteng

The Role:

We are recruiting a Service Desk Agent to join our team on a contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply.

The role objective is to ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner. Assist our team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric



Preferred Qualification:

A+ or higher

Experience Required:

Service Desk Experience

Call Centre Experience

First Call Resolution Experience

Multi-tasking skills

Telecommunication experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

To achieve the objectives and deliverables of SLA’s within client base

Manage customer relationships in a professional manner.

Manage all service requests to point of resolution against SLA??s.

To demonstrate a powerful commitment to work and deliver value to the company and its clients.

Allocate all logged service requests to correct vendor and technical engineers.

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls.

Assisting Engineers, Technicians/involved parties involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls logged are within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Add information on CRM correctly and completely.

Attending to unread emails, reading and understanding the email before logging a case as well as maintaining awareness of open/nearing breach cases by monitoring cases on dashboard.

Control day-end reports and morning checklists.

Produce monthly client care report.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Ensure that training is completed during required deadlines

Personality and Attributes:

Effective communication and feedback to team members/managers/customers.

Display good time keeping practices.

Play a positive role in a team.

