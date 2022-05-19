Service Desk Agent (1 Month contract) – Gauteng

The Role:
We are recruiting a Service Desk Agent to join our team on a contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply.
The role objective is to ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner. Assist our team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- A+ or higher
Experience Required:
- Service Desk Experience
- Call Centre Experience
- First Call Resolution Experience
- Multi-tasking skills
- Telecommunication experience
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- To achieve the objectives and deliverables of SLA’s within client base
- Manage customer relationships in a professional manner.
- Manage all service requests to point of resolution against SLA??s.
- To demonstrate a powerful commitment to work and deliver value to the company and its clients.
- Allocate all logged service requests to correct vendor and technical engineers.
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls.
- Assisting Engineers, Technicians/involved parties involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls logged are within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
- Add information on CRM correctly and completely.
- Attending to unread emails, reading and understanding the email before logging a case as well as maintaining awareness of open/nearing breach cases by monitoring cases on dashboard.
- Control day-end reports and morning checklists.
- Produce monthly client care report.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.
- Ensure that training is completed during required deadlines
Personality and Attributes:
- Effective communication and feedback to team members/managers/customers.
- Display good time keeping practices.
- Play a positive role in a team.