Snr Business Analyst at Reverside – Western Cape

May 19, 2022

Business Analyst

We are looking for Business Analyst Professionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in System Analysis and Design experience has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

  • Performing impact assessments on BAU changes and support requests received from businesses, clients, and vendors.
  • Gathering information and analyzing user requirements for business process improvements and system enhancements.
  • Writing business and functional specifications for business processes and/or system enhancements.
  • Engaging with outsourced partners to complete requirement specifications and impact assessments.
  • Integration analysis, data analysis, dash-boarding, and reporting specifications.
  • Engage with Project Business Analysts in order to provide post-project implementation support to businesses and to define the support model.
  • Support, analyze and respond to business requests that relate to BAU issues and project implementations.
  • Work with key stakeholders to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off.
  • Facilitate regular forums where the backlog of work is prioritized by key stakeholders.
  • Participate in formal application change control processes.
  • Participate in formal incident management processes with both internal and external (outsourced) teams.
  • Contribute to the evaluation and improvement of strategic and operational elements of the IT Support Process.
  • Act as a source of leadership and guidance for the junior members of the IT support
    team.
  • Coach and train members of the IT support team as part of the cross-skilling and succession initiatives.

Qualification and Experience

  • Relevant IT tertiary qualification
  • Business Analysis certification
  • Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role
  • Collective Investment Schemes (essential)
  • BI experience (beneficial)
  • System Analysis and Design experience (beneficial)

Competencies

  • Strong knowledge of administrative business processes, data environment, and reporting analysis (essential).
  • Ability to write SQL queries at an intermediate level.
  • Ability to perform process mapping and design.
  • Ability to compile test plans and test cases.
  • Ability to transfer knowledge to users, trainers and peers.
  • Strong facilitation skills for meetings, workshops, and forums.
  • Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams.

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position