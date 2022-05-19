Software Implementation Consultant at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Diep River

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Cloud Solutions company in the Finance sector seeks the expertise of a Software Implementation Consultant to join its team. Your role will entail providing assistance to clients with the implementation of the company software, participating in post-project assessments while working closely with Sales team and partners to properly scope, sell, and deliver consulting projects. The successful candidate will require a suitable Bachelor’s Degree with 2+ Years inside sales software experience, a proven track record with new account development, experience calling into Fortune1000 accounts at CXO level, working knowledge of HubSpot or a similar CRM system & Advanced Excel skills.

DUTIES:

Project Management –

Guide implementations and ensure best practices are applied.

Participate in post-project assessments.

Act as the voice of the client to ensure their needs are understood and addressed by fellow team members.

Manage partners and/or subcontractors required for a successful project execution.

Manage multiple, simultaneous implementation projects at client sites and monitor schedules and commitments.

Establish and maintain regular progress and status reporting systems for the clients.

Management of partner implementations and development of partner relationships.

Preparation and timeous submission of periodic reports, timesheets relating to the client project and linked back to the project costs.

Assist with the management of library of reusable tools for repeatable Professional Services engagements.

Management of project quality, contribute to the continuous quality improvement.

Responsible for the Planning and Design Management of all relevant documentation.

Interface to Sales and Marketing and Research and Development –

Advise the Sales team regarding new opportunities that may be developed with current clients as well as new prospects.

Serve as the primary interface between the business and its clients for all consulting related issues.

Work closely with Sales team and partners to properly scope, sell, and deliver consulting projects.

Provide feedback to Product Management for product improvements.

Solicit and capture customers’ requirements and feedback.

Work with the Marketing and Dev teams to process and manage customers’ inputs.

Ensure Client Satisfaction –

Work with the product management and development organisation to channel client feedback.

Serve as escalation contact for resolving customers issues when appropriate.

Review and approve implementation plans, Site Visit Reports (SVR), etc.

Initiate and maintain a strong relationship (both written and oral) with assigned clients.

May be called on to aid in providing post-implementation support, on-going consultation and training to ensure the successful implementation.

Provide feedback to Sales with respect to customer needs based on post-implementation discussions with personnel who delivered services to the customer.

Provide comprehensive product and industry expertise to support the Sales team (sales calls, demonstrations, technical discussions, business case).

Manage the customer reference-ability and on-going relationship.

Communicate to clients and company regarding the state of each project.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree.

2+ Years inside sales software experience.

Experience calling into Fortune1000 accounts at CXO level.

Proven track record with new account development.

Working knowledge of HubSpot or a similar CRM system.

MS Office, Advanced Excel skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Motivation – Required to control performance. Be self-motivated be driven to set definite goals which you will take appropriate steps to achieve.

Initiative – Have the ability to use initiative to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

Interpersonal Relations – Able to associate with others and to appreciate/understand their views, needs and ideas.

Assertiveness – Stands firm regarding Company policies, procedures and practices.

Coping skills – Must be able to cope with day-to-day problems and must be able to work under pressure.

Communication/Impact – Able to communicate professionally and project a positive corporate image at all times.

