Systems Coordinator at Fourier Recruitment – Mpumalanga

Well-established agricultural commodity is currently in search of a experienced Systems Coordinator

Job purpose:

Responsible for the overall administration functions of the packhouse.

Assisting with packhouse operations including all packhouse staff and operations.

Assisting with packhouse processes and documentation.

Procure packaging according to customers’ specifications.

Key Accountability Areas Operations

Assessing, capturing of information, reporting, feedback, record keeping of reports and administrative support

Daily reconciliation of fruit movements

Daily reporting Productivity and Packout’s

Systems Management

Ensure that the packhouse programs like Paltrack are optimally utilised.

Supervising of creating runs, Carton labels, Consignment Notes etc.

Ensuring that all operational practices and systems are operating efficiently from receiving through to dispatch

Monitoring and Measuring Performance and Quality

Understand and enforce all performance and quality measurements

Measure Production (Productivity) and review packhouse performance on daily, monthly and annual basis as well as yearly sales performance of Packhouse to ensure long term business goals and objectives are met

Overall service delivery and quality management

Human Resources/ Industrial Relations

Assist in managing staff and maintaining high levels of discipline

Perform supervisory responsibilities complying with organizations policies and applicable laws

Identifying and assisting in training requirements of packhouse personnel

Performance Management – measure and review performance with individuals and teams against set objectives quarterly and annually

Overseeing the selection, training and performance of staff

Fostering a healthy teamwork environment

Customer Service and Communication

Be able to liaise with all suppliers and maintain correct working capital levels for all consumables and packaging materials

Be able to assist in implementing and maintaining Good Manufacturing Practices for Food Safety, including HACCP, GLOBALGAP and Health and Safety standards

Understand and manage packhouse information and tracking system skills and competencies

Key Competencies Required

Ability to function independently with sound decision making abilities

Self-disciplined and Detail-orientated

Coping under pressure

Positive work attitude, relationships and ability to handle customer questions and complaints

Excellent leadership and people management skills

Results Driven

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications and Experience

Excellent knowledge in Microsoft Office

Paltrack or any ERP system knowledge will be advantage

2 years of experience in an administration role or similar within the food, beverages or manufacturing industry

Knowledge of BRC, HACCP, and Global Gap Accreditation will be an advantage

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

