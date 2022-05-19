Systems Coordinator at Fourier Recruitment – Mpumalanga

Well-established agricultural commodity is currently in search of a experienced Systems Coordinator
Job purpose:
Responsible for the overall administration functions of the packhouse.
Assisting with packhouse operations including all packhouse staff and operations.
Assisting with packhouse processes and documentation.
Procure packaging according to customers’ specifications.
Key Accountability Areas Operations
- Assessing, capturing of information, reporting, feedback, record keeping of reports and administrative support
- Daily reconciliation of fruit movements
- Daily reporting Productivity and Packout’s
Systems Management
- Ensure that the packhouse programs like Paltrack are optimally utilised.
- Supervising of creating runs, Carton labels, Consignment Notes etc.
- Ensuring that all operational practices and systems are operating efficiently from receiving through to dispatch
Monitoring and Measuring Performance and Quality
- Understand and enforce all performance and quality measurements
- Measure Production (Productivity) and review packhouse performance on daily, monthly and annual basis as well as yearly sales performance of Packhouse to ensure long term business goals and objectives are met
- Overall service delivery and quality management
Human Resources/ Industrial Relations
- Assist in managing staff and maintaining high levels of discipline
- Perform supervisory responsibilities complying with organizations policies and applicable laws
- Identifying and assisting in training requirements of packhouse personnel
- Performance Management – measure and review performance with individuals and teams against set objectives quarterly and annually
- Overseeing the selection, training and performance of staff
- Fostering a healthy teamwork environment
Customer Service and Communication
- Be able to liaise with all suppliers and maintain correct working capital levels for all consumables and packaging materials
- Be able to assist in implementing and maintaining Good Manufacturing Practices for Food Safety, including HACCP, GLOBALGAP and Health and Safety standards
- Understand and manage packhouse information and tracking system skills and competencies
Key Competencies Required
- Ability to function independently with sound decision making abilities
- Self-disciplined and Detail-orientated
- Coping under pressure
- Positive work attitude, relationships and ability to handle customer questions and complaints
- Excellent leadership and people management skills
- Results Driven
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications and Experience
- Excellent knowledge in Microsoft Office
- Paltrack or any ERP system knowledge will be advantage
- 2 years of experience in an administration role or similar within the food, beverages or manufacturing industry
- Knowledge of BRC, HACCP, and Global Gap Accreditation will be an advantage
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills