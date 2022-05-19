Technical Lead (BI & Data Analytics) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client operates various technology platforms and shared services.

If you are able to communicate technical information to technical teams, as well as be competent in communicating challenges and solutions to projects, then continue reading.

Be a leader and manage a team of technical resources that will be qualifying, designing and delivering solutions to the business workstreams. Set performance targets and measure performance against targets. You would be required to facilitate complex technical and trade-off decisions as well as an ability to work with a diverse team will be essential.

You need to have an understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organisation will be of importance. You will also be responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms and integrating systems; translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions.

Main responsibilities:

Provide technical leadership to a team of Full Stack BI Developers and Analyst in evolving the capabilities of the central data platforms

Ability to create design standards, patterns and principles

Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it, shaping, structuring and driving the delivery of these solutions leveraging a Hybrid Agile method

Work estimation, planning and management for a team of data engineering specialists

Team delivery management and oversight

Provision of subject matter expertise on a variety of data engineering topics

Creation of role specific design standards, patterns and principles

Data management, development and modelling

Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, database administrators and solutions architects

Qualification and experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems, Engineering or another quantitative field / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline preferred

8+ years related design and delivery experience

Application and data engineering background with a solid background in SQL is required

Data architecture design and delivery experience preferred

Experience in three (3) or more of the following areas are required:

Database technologies (e.g. SAP Hana, Teradata or similar) and database development (Views, Functions and Stored Procedure development)

Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related.

ETL tools (e.g. SAP Data Services)

Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)

Data warehousing (Kimball and Data Vault patterns are preferred) and dimensional data modelling (OLAP and MDX experience)

Desired Skills:

ETL

Olap

datawarehouse

kimbal

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

