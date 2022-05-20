Analyst Finance Business Intelligence

This Analyst will play an integral role in executing the vision for Finance Business Intelligence deployment across the finance organization. This role will use finance and financial systems experience paired with business intelligence and consulting expertise to further the goals of the Finance BI team.

How the successful person will contribute:

Use your finance, financial systems, business intelligence, and consulting knowledge to be a change agent to develop, promote and accelerate business intelligence tools and processes. You will work across the finance function and also work closely with the IT team on business intelligence initiatives.

Identify, research, and resolve complex technical problems.

Interact on a regular basis with development and product teams to articulate requirements and prioritize work.

Ensure that the use of business intelligence applications enhances business decision-making capabilities.

Support the enablement and acceleration of our current data migration effort.

Work closely with the finance user community to help build and deploy various standard reports across finance, build and post various tutorial videos for broad adoption and provide regular training.

Act as internal consultant, and member of internal consulting team, to aid users with creating reports for various stakeholders

Provide periodic hands-on assistance for critical, short-term data analysis needs.

Aid in building and strengthening data governance including validation, access rights and information security strategies.

Qualification & Experience required:

Experience using SQL to extract/transform data within a database platform

Excellent analytical skills and the ability to provide alternative solutions to problems

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Relevant bachelors and post graduate qualification from a University

BComm / BSc : Computer Science, Financial Modelling / Analytics, Engineering etc

5 years in finance or financial systems, business intelligence applications, data science and project management

Experience with MS Suite and various business intelligence applications required (Tableau Desktop, Tableau Prep, Alteryx); GL and Forecasting tools preferred (PeopleSoft/Hyperion)

Desired Skills:

SQL

BComm / BSc : Computer Science

Financial Modelling / Analytics

Engineering

Tableau Desktop

Tableau Prep Alteryx

PeopleSoft/Hyperion

About The Employer:

Our client has a welcoming and energetic environment that encourages collaboration and innovation and they are consistently exploring new technologies and tools to be agile. This environment gives their people the opportunity to hone current skills and build new capabilities, while discovering their genius.

