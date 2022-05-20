Applications Developer – Gauteng Midrand

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A relevant Degree in computer science or equivalent
- At least three (3) year demonstrable experience in developing distributed software applications or solutions
- At least three (3) year experience in developing on Visual Studio, SharePoint, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP.Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting
- At least three (3) year experience in managing software releases, versioning, change control and source code
- At least three (3) year experience in developing data driven software
- Experience in cloud-based application development
- Experience in data modelling
- Minimum three (3) year experience in developing medium-to-large scale web applications
- Experience in developing using Microsoft PowerApps platform
- Ability to work closely and effectively within a small/medium sized development team
- Ability to translate functional requirements into technical solutions
- Experience in conducting user design and review sessions and running stakeholder agreement meetings.
- Knowledge of relational database concepts.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Engagement with business to collect, document and review the business analysis deliverables
- Assessment and review of packaged software solutions and provide input to feasibility studies
- Development of on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid software applications and solutions based on the FIC business requirements as per delivery plans
- Development of test code as well as testing of application solutions to ensure security controls, performance metrics and functional metrics are met
- Inform the technical architect and project manager of any issues that may affect other areas of the project.
- Participate in quality management reviews (code reviews), ensuring compliance with the set quality standards
- Development of application prototype to validate and provide clarity on the business requirements and ensuring expectation alignment
- Conduct package-specific training for conference room pilot participants.
- Participate in transitioning the designs to the developers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the designs.
- Complete all appropriate documentation required by the programmers, testers, Deployment team, and Application Management team that will maintain the application.
- Develop basic application design models as input to the technical specifications
- Participation in software application and solution testing activities
