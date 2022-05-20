Applications Developer – Gauteng Midrand

May 20, 2022

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A relevant Degree in computer science or equivalent
  • At least three (3) year demonstrable experience in developing distributed software applications or solutions
  • At least three (3) year experience in developing on Visual Studio, SharePoint, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP.Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting
  • At least three (3) year experience in managing software releases, versioning, change control and source code
  • At least three (3) year experience in developing data driven software
  • Experience in cloud-based application development
  • Experience in data modelling
  • Minimum three (3) year experience in developing medium-to-large scale web applications
  • Experience in developing using Microsoft PowerApps platform
  • Ability to work closely and effectively within a small/medium sized development team
  • Ability to translate functional requirements into technical solutions
  • Experience in conducting user design and review sessions and running stakeholder agreement meetings.
  • Knowledge of relational database concepts.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Engagement with business to collect, document and review the business analysis deliverables
  • Assessment and review of packaged software solutions and provide input to feasibility studies
  • Development of on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid software applications and solutions based on the FIC business requirements as per delivery plans
  • Development of test code as well as testing of application solutions to ensure security controls, performance metrics and functional metrics are met
  • Inform the technical architect and project manager of any issues that may affect other areas of the project.
  • Participate in quality management reviews (code reviews), ensuring compliance with the set quality standards
  • Development of application prototype to validate and provide clarity on the business requirements and ensuring expectation alignment
  • Conduct package-specific training for conference room pilot participants.
  • Participate in transitioning the designs to the developers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the designs.
  • Complete all appropriate documentation required by the programmers, testers, Deployment team, and Application Management team that will maintain the application.
  • Develop basic application design models as input to the technical specifications
  • Participation in software application and solution testing activities

Desired Skills:

  • Visual Studio
  • Sharepoint
  • MSSQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

