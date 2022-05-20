Business Analyst – Finance – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

A great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and an excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Evaluate, implement, design and support SAP FI system application solutions to fit business process needs and ensure smooth operations to improve business efficiency, automation and productivity
- Design, implement and maintain effective programmes and initiatives to provide IT solutions for Finance and supporting business processes
- Optimise business performance by enhancing the alignment between business processes and SAP FI
- Undertake complex process analysis, design and proposal creation, including technical process problem solving in relation to the current, and future business environment
- Conduct unit tests, integration tests and develop SAP module functional documentation
- Conduct Go-live preparation and Go-live support
- Act as the Key Specialist point of contact in problem solving and investigations related to incidents in the SAP FI / CO / PA module
- Support and develop VIM integration with SAP FI
- Maintain and develop SAP workflows relevant to SAP FI module and business requirements
- Maintain and develop sapscript and smartforms related to SAP FI module
- Ensure system integration and business continuity by effectively managing projects
- Engage in liaison with stakeholders such as Finance Department, suppliers, direct line management, to ensure correct system applications and development
- Engage with external Specialist Consultants and other in-house SAP module Developers for implementing cross functional solutions
- Identify opportunities to increase revenue by focusing on optimisation of resources
- Assist the organisation to capitalise on new opportunities for the business focusing on digitalisation and automation
- Continuously analyse, develop and re-engineer processes to ensure quality outputs and optimal departmental processes
- Ensure effective management of risk and good corporate governance in the business area
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Information Technology (IT) / Business Degree
- 6 – 10 years’ experience in a SAP FI systems development environment, in a Specialist / Supervisor / Senior role
- 5 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst in a manufacturing / complex business environment
- Experience with SAP configuration, customising and advanced ABAP programming (Required)
- Code 08 / EB License (Required)
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- SAP FI systems
- Information Technology (IT)