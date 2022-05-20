Business Analyst IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Business Analyst
Information Security Defence
Cape Town – On-Site
Contract – 12 months
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Join one of the leading employers in Africa as a Business Analyst. You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.
Please send a CV to [Email Address Removed]ca
ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
To understand the current business environment:
Analyse and understand the current business environment
Analyse and understand the current business strategies
Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
To identify and understand business requirements:
Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:
Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
To deliver the required solution:
Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation
Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification
Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
Understand, document and escalate project risks
Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
To train business users:
Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
To continuously support the business environment:
Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field
Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities
EXPERIENCE
- 3-5 years solid Business analysis experience in an information security environment
- 2-3 years Retail industry desirable
- Experience in and an understanding of Information security including Cyber Security with understanding of (Data loss prevention, privileged access management, endpoint security, encryption )
Qualifications
- Degree
- FTI BA Certification – Desirable
Knowledge and Skills
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects relating to information security defence
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantgeous
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Information Security
- Analyse Business Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree