Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

DUR001501 Data Analyst (Hillcrest)

Purpose of the Job:

The role is essential to assist Growers and Shareholders in making better business decisions by providing relevant and accurate data, information, and news on a regular basis. The data sources will be mined and analysed to provide additional intelligence in order for growers and supply chain stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Qualifications

Degree in BSc Statistics/ Comp. Science/ Data Science or Bachelor’s degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics) or BCom: Management/ Economics

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Experience in both quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques

Experience with data mining, scrubbing, cleaning, mapping, and analysis

Data source testing for technical accuracy

Experience/understanding of Agri industry will receive preference

Reporting and data analysis current and history.

Min of 5 years experience in a similar or related position.

Behavioural Competencies

Ability to acquire, manage and organise knowledge and information

Detail orientated which drives informed, collective decision making

Strong communication skills both written and oral.

Diligent work ethic and strives for excellence

Ability to operate independently as well as part of a team

Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

See more job opportunities at – www.hcrecruit.co.za

Desired Skills:

Data analyst

Statistics

Data mining

Learn more/Apply for this position