Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

May 20, 2022

DUR001501 Data Analyst (Hillcrest)

Purpose of the Job:
The role is essential to assist Growers and Shareholders in making better business decisions by providing relevant and accurate data, information, and news on a regular basis. The data sources will be mined and analysed to provide additional intelligence in order for growers and supply chain stakeholders to make informed decisions.
Qualifications

  • Degree in BSc Statistics/ Comp. Science/ Data Science or Bachelor’s degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics) or BCom: Management/ Economics

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Experience in both quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques

  • Experience with data mining, scrubbing, cleaning, mapping, and analysis

  • Data source testing for technical accuracy

  • Experience/understanding of Agri industry will receive preference

  • Reporting and data analysis current and history.

  • Min of 5 years experience in a similar or related position.

Behavioural Competencies

  • Ability to acquire, manage and organise knowledge and information

  • Detail orientated which drives informed, collective decision making

  • Strong communication skills both written and oral.

  • Diligent work ethic and strives for excellence

  • Ability to operate independently as well as part of a team

Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

