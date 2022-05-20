Data Engineer (Remote OR On-Site) at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Job Description:

We are looking for talented Data Scientist individuals to support with our logistics international team.

Will support within the platform space – assist in setting up best practices, guiding principles, governance templates as well as monitoring and operations support. Data management supporting specialists who will be involved in standardisation; Data ingestion topics; Kafka.



The Job Requirements:

Expert with ETL tools and BI Tools Data Science / Data Engineering Big data technologies: Hadoop Network/Security/Credential management Middleware Integration Data Ingestion Kafka experience and Knowledge API orientated approach and knowledge

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Strong understanding of data modeling, algorithms and data transformation techniques.

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs:

Liaise directly with various manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support.

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

Data Architecture design, modelling of data storage / data flow in data warehouses and operative systems. Manage data and meta-data.

Define the standards for data modelling and the maintenance thereof.

Support and maintain machine learning algorithm deployments. Build ETL (data extraction, transformation and loading) storages and analytical tools.

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering)

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

