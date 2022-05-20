Data Engineer (Remote OR On-Site) at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Job Description:
We are looking for talented Data Scientist individuals to support with our logistics international team.
- Will support within the platform space – assist in setting up best practices, guiding principles, governance templates as well as monitoring and operations support.
- Data management supporting specialists who will be involved in standardisation; Data ingestion topics; Kafka.
The Job Requirements:
- Expert with ETL tools and BI Tools
- Data Science / Data Engineering
- Big data technologies: Hadoop
- Network/Security/Credential management
- Middleware Integration
- Data Ingestion
- Kafka experience and Knowledge
- API orientated approach and knowledge
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Strong understanding of data modeling, algorithms and data transformation techniques.
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Willingness to work a 3 shift model
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
- Leadership behaviours as per LEAD
Outputs:
- Liaise directly with various manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support.
- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
- Data Architecture design, modelling of data storage / data flow in data warehouses and operative systems. Manage data and meta-data.
- Define the standards for data modelling and the maintenance thereof.
- Support and maintain machine learning algorithm deployments. Build ETL (data extraction, transformation and loading) storages and analytical tools.
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
- Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations
Qualification and Experience
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering)
- Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT