Database Developer – Gauteng Midrand

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A Degree in computer science or equivalent

At least three (3) years’ experience in developing database solutions on Microsoft SQL server platform

Proficiency and experience in Microsoft SQL Server version 2012 and above as well as windows server version 2012 and above platforms

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Development or Certification in Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Reporting or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development

Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server platform version 2012 and above

Minimum three (3) years’ experience in writing Transact SQL code

Proficiency in XML, XSD and JSON

Minimum three (3) years’ experience in developing on PowerBI platform.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The job purpose is to develop, maintain and test database solutions in line with business requirements.

Analyse- and interpret of business requirements documents

Compile and review of technical design specification

Develop and maintain of database views, functions, user defined types, stored procedures amongst others in line with business requirements

Develop reports and dashboards

Provide input to data architecture input

Develop advanced ETL code

Develop database code or scripts for testing of the data solution

Compile and review systems analysis, impact analysis of database solutions

Code reviews of database solutions

Maintain of applications and system documentation

Maintain and support of application solutions in operations

Analyse and Resolve root-cause production problems and data issues,

Define and adhere to database development standards and processes

Data quality, data profiling, metadata management and master data management

