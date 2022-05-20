Database Developer – Gauteng Midrand

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A Degree in computer science or equivalent
- At least three (3) years’ experience in developing database solutions on Microsoft SQL server platform
- Proficiency and experience in Microsoft SQL Server version 2012 and above as well as windows server version 2012 and above platforms
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Development or Certification in Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Reporting or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development
- Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server platform version 2012 and above
- Minimum three (3) years’ experience in writing Transact SQL code
- Proficiency in XML, XSD and JSON
- Minimum three (3) years’ experience in developing on PowerBI platform.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The job purpose is to develop, maintain and test database solutions in line with business requirements.
- Analyse- and interpret of business requirements documents
- Compile and review of technical design specification
- Develop and maintain of database views, functions, user defined types, stored procedures amongst others in line with business requirements
- Develop reports and dashboards
- Provide input to data architecture input
- Develop advanced ETL code
- Develop database code or scripts for testing of the data solution
- Compile and review systems analysis, impact analysis of database solutions
- Code reviews of database solutions
- Maintain of applications and system documentation
- Maintain and support of application solutions in operations
- Analyse and Resolve root-cause production problems and data issues,
- Define and adhere to database development standards and processes
- Data quality, data profiling, metadata management and master data management
Desired Skills:
- MSSQL Server
- MCSA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree