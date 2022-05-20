Database Developer – Gauteng Midrand

May 20, 2022

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A Degree in computer science or equivalent
  • At least three (3) years’ experience in developing database solutions on Microsoft SQL server platform
  • Proficiency and experience in Microsoft SQL Server version 2012 and above as well as windows server version 2012 and above platforms
  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Development or Certification in Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Reporting or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development
  • Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server platform version 2012 and above
  • Minimum three (3) years’ experience in writing Transact SQL code
  • Proficiency in XML, XSD and JSON
  • Minimum three (3) years’ experience in developing on PowerBI platform.

RESPONSIBILITIES
The job purpose is to develop, maintain and test database solutions in line with business requirements.

  • Analyse- and interpret of business requirements documents
  • Compile and review of technical design specification
  • Develop and maintain of database views, functions, user defined types, stored procedures amongst others in line with business requirements
  • Develop reports and dashboards
  • Provide input to data architecture input
  • Develop advanced ETL code
  • Develop database code or scripts for testing of the data solution
  • Compile and review systems analysis, impact analysis of database solutions
  • Code reviews of database solutions
  • Maintain of applications and system documentation
  • Maintain and support of application solutions in operations
  • Analyse and Resolve root-cause production problems and data issues,
  • Define and adhere to database development standards and processes
  • Data quality, data profiling, metadata management and master data management

Desired Skills:

  • MSSQL Server
  • MCSA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

