DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a provider of comprehensive IT solutions based in Cape Town, requires a DevOps Engineer to join its team. Your core role will include monitoring, logging, dashboarding and reporting applications and securing systems. You will require at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, be able to design & manage MS Azure & Linux systems and skills including Paas & IaaS, network tech, firewalls, and security. Any MongoDB, CosmosDB, Docker & Kubernetes will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Administer servers in both countries (South Africa and Netherlands) and in both live and development environments.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 – 5 Years of experience as a DevOps Engineer, Technical Application Manager or similar functions.

HBO thinking and working level.

Design and management of MS Azure and Linux systems.

Cloud techniques such as PaaS and IaaS, preferably at different cloud providers.

DevOps, Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery.

Demonstrable knowledge of / experience with network technology, firewall configurations, storage environments, security (MSSL, Hardening).

Advantageous –

Windows systems.

Knowledge of systems such as MongoDB, CosmosDB, Docker, Kubernetes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills in English.

COMMENTS:

