Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

YOUR keen visual eye for exceptional aesthetic design is sought to by an innovative Payment Gateway Platform to be their next Front-End Developer. The ideal candidate requires hands-on development and delivery experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Bootstrap, Angular & AJAX, be able to convert UI designs into fully functional interactive prototypes, experience in PSD to HTML conversion, TDD and a strong Javascript foundation and clear understanding of Javascript classes, prototype-based inheritance, modules, etc. Any ReactJS will prove hugely beneficial.

Hands-on development and delivery experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Bootstrap, Angular & AJAX.

A strong Javascript foundation and clear understanding of Javascript classes, prototype-based inheritance, modules, etc.

Ability to convert the UI designs into fully functional interactive prototypes.

Experience in PSD to HTML conversion with Responsive design.

Knowledge developing UI software interacting/interfacing with Browsers.

Good understanding on Agile methodologies.

Awareness of current trends and best practices in front-end community.

Great OO skills, including strong design patterns knowledge.

Experience working with Agile, TDD, Lean and/or Continuous Delivery approaches and best practices, such as Extreme Programming (XP).

Advantageous –

Knowledge on ReactJS.

Passion for software engineering and craftsman-like coding prowess.

Enthusiastic to work collaboratively with people and sharing your ideas to solve real business problems.

