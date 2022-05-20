Intermediate Application Developer (3-Year Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

UNDERSTAND and interpret business requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment as the next Intermediate Application Developer sought by a service provider of Quality Certification and Cold Chain Management. You will also be implementing, testing and maintaining & designing code with required system documentation to meet the Development goals. The ideal candidate must have a 3-year ICT Degree/National Diploma, relevant Software Development Certifications, 4+ years’ Development including proficiency in SQL, C#, .Net Core, REST, JSON, SOAP, XML, MVVM, UML, Visio, ReactJS/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJS, Azure DevOps Services, Microservices experience and Code scanning tools like SonarCloud. Please note this is a 3-Year Fixed-Term Contract.

DUTIES:

Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project.

Conduct Unit and Performance Testing.

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.

Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency.

Interpret business requirement and translate into system design.

Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensure the acceptance criteria are met.

Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously.

Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services).

Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes.

Mentor Junior Developers.

Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (Project Manager, Application Development Manager, Application Support, Test Manager, Senior Developers, etc.).

Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year Degree or National Diploma in ICT.

Relevant Certifications in Software Development.

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years’ Development experience.

In a broad range of Development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Can interpret business requirements and implement technical design.

Application configuration, maintenance and support

Advanced experience in MS SQL.

Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core.

REST, JSON, SOAP, XML.

MVVM, UML and Visio.

ReactJS/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJS.

Experience in Microservices.

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud.

Agile experience.

Experience in Azure DevOps Services.

Experience with Unit and Performance Testing.

Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices.

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g., COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

Desirable –

ITIL.

GraphQL.

Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Forms).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to adapt to a fast-moving DevOps and keep pace with latest thinking and new development technologies.

Strong collaborative problem solving and analytical capability to manage numerous information sources and provide data analysis reports to management.

Strong client-focus with the ability to meet the demands of internal and external stakeholders.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate application development related concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders at various hierarchical levels.

Ability to build business partnerships that helps drive the application development strategy.

Able to work independently with demanding users in a high pressurized environment.

Strong capacity for operating in a flexible, dynamic environment where creative and ‘out of the box’ thinking is required.

Ability to multitask.

Display an understanding of different functions within an organisation

The ability to work in a team environment and independently

Ensure professional and value adding service delivery.

Build and maintain sound customer relations.

