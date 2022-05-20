Intermediate to Senior C# Web Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Cape Town based RSA leading website requires an experienced Intermediate to Senior C# Web Developer who thrives on working in a dynamic and energetic environment to join their growing team.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications

Develop applications for Web and Desktop platforms using C# and the Microsoft .NET framework.

Exercise version control discipline for software releases and maintain all source code.

Follow best formal software engineering practices.

Maintain the product after release.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3-year IT-related degree or diploma

3-5 years of solid industry experience with C# and .NET

Strong technical understanding of .NET framework, Win32 architecture, web technologies and application design

Solid HTML, CSS and JavaScript development experience

Experience in creating WCF services using SOAP and REST

SQL & relational database programming skills

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies an advantage

A document automation background will be advantageous

Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills

Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit

COMMENTS:

