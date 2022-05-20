IT Engineer (Tier 5 Infrastructure) – Gauteng Bryanston

Introduction
Leading IT company seeks an IT Engineer (Tier4/5 Infrustructure), mainly focused on Microsoft Infrastructure and Software.
AZ or MS certifications required. Azure experience essential. Networking and Firewall knowledge and experience essential. Solarwinds suite of products will be beneficial.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Log, assign and resolve support cases on the service desk within the severities
- Timeously attending to alarms created within the Managed Services Platform
- Ensuring that Client and Server Anti-Virus is up to date
- Ensuring that Client servers have all Windows updates
- Daily Customer backup monitoring and troubleshooting
- Maintaining Customer infrastructure
- Communicate and manage critical issues with SDM and client business contact
- Perform client visits as required
- Create, manage and maintain appropriate site documentation
- Providing clients with accurate, detailed and presentable monthly reports
- From time to time you will be required to work after hours/during weekends as some maintenance on customer’s infrastructure can only be done after hours/during weekends.
- Prepare documents and site manuals Perform basic administrative support duties as required to meet specific operational objectives
- Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned by the Service Deliver Manager Provide assistance and support to colleagues in IT-related matters
- Ensuring a high level of customer service and support is provided to all customers.
Experience required
- AZ or MS certification
- Azure experience essential
- Networking and Firewall knowledge essential
- Experience with Solarwinds suite of products.
- 5-15 years relevent experience.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- solarwinds
- Networking
- firewall
- infrastructure
- Projects