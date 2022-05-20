IT Engineer (Tier 5 Infrastructure) – Gauteng Bryanston

Introduction

Leading IT company seeks an IT Engineer (Tier4/5 Infrustructure), mainly focused on Microsoft Infrastructure and Software.

AZ or MS certifications required. Azure experience essential. Networking and Firewall knowledge and experience essential. Solarwinds suite of products will be beneficial.

Duties & Responsibilities

Log, assign and resolve support cases on the service desk within the severities

Timeously attending to alarms created within the Managed Services Platform

Ensuring that Client and Server Anti-Virus is up to date

Ensuring that Client servers have all Windows updates

Daily Customer backup monitoring and troubleshooting

Maintaining Customer infrastructure

Communicate and manage critical issues with SDM and client business contact

Perform client visits as required

Create, manage and maintain appropriate site documentation

Providing clients with accurate, detailed and presentable monthly reports

From time to time you will be required to work after hours/during weekends as some maintenance on customer’s infrastructure can only be done after hours/during weekends.

Prepare documents and site manuals Perform basic administrative support duties as required to meet specific operational objectives

Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned by the Service Deliver Manager Provide assistance and support to colleagues in IT-related matters

Ensuring a high level of customer service and support is provided to all customers.

Experience required

AZ or MS certification

Azure experience essential

Networking and Firewall knowledge essential

Experience with Solarwinds suite of products.

5-15 years relevent experience.

Desired Skills:

Azure

solarwinds

Networking

firewall

infrastructure

Projects

Learn more/Apply for this position