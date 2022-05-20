IT Engineer (Tier 5 Infrastructure)

May 20, 2022

Introduction
Leading IT company seeks an IT Engineer (Tier4/5 Infrustructure), mainly focused on Microsoft Infrastructure and Software.
AZ or MS certifications required. Azure experience essential. Networking and Firewall knowledge and experience essential. Solarwinds suite of products will be beneficial.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Log, assign and resolve support cases on the service desk within the severities
  • Timeously attending to alarms created within the Managed Services Platform
  • Ensuring that Client and Server Anti-Virus is up to date
  • Ensuring that Client servers have all Windows updates
  • Daily Customer backup monitoring and troubleshooting
  • Maintaining Customer infrastructure
  • Communicate and manage critical issues with SDM and client business contact
  • Perform client visits as required
  • Create, manage and maintain appropriate site documentation
  • Providing clients with accurate, detailed and presentable monthly reports
  • From time to time you will be required to work after hours/during weekends as some maintenance on customer’s infrastructure can only be done after hours/during weekends.
  • Prepare documents and site manuals Perform basic administrative support duties as required to meet specific operational objectives
  • Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned by the Service Deliver Manager Provide assistance and support to colleagues in IT-related matters
  • Ensuring a high level of customer service and support is provided to all customers.

Experience required

  • AZ or MS certification
  • Azure experience essential
  • Networking and Firewall knowledge essential
  • Experience with Solarwinds suite of products.
  • 5-15 years relevent experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • solarwinds
  • Networking
  • firewall
  • infrastructure
  • Projects

