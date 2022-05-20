JAVA DEVELOPERS – ALL LEVELS PERM & CONTRACT at CLIENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems and delivering high-availability and performance

Create well designed, testable, efficient code

Participate in all phases of the development lifecycle

Assist in preparation and production of releases of software components

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Investigate alternatives and technologies and present them for architectural review, in order to support continuous improvement

What is the Core Tech Stack you will be working with

Java

Java Web Frameworks (Spring)

MySQL

Linux

Git

Desired Skills:

JAVA

Java Development

Linux

SPRING

Mysql

GIT

About The Employer:

Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.

