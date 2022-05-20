JAVA DEVELOPERS – ALL LEVELS PERM & CONTRACT at CLIENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 20, 2022

  • Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems and delivering high-availability and performance
  • Create well designed, testable, efficient code
  • Participate in all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Assist in preparation and production of releases of software components
  • Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
  • Investigate alternatives and technologies and present them for architectural review, in order to support continuous improvement

What is the Core Tech Stack you will be working with

  • Java
  • Java Web Frameworks (Spring)
  • MySQL
  • Linux
  • Git

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Java Development
  • Linux
  • SPRING
  • Mysql
  • GIT

About The Employer:

Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.

