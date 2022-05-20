Product Tester – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is looking for a PRODUCT TESTER to join their awesome Commercial and Testing teams to help maintain product integrity and ensuring reasonable testing turnaround time on projects, to ensure a safe & clean working testing environment and to maintain quality output of testing results allowing for accurate and fair recommendations.

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A PRODUCT TESTER

Setting up and preparing testing stations for product testing.

Testing and development of new products and solutions.

You will be working on product testing specific to the tool and tool accessories industry.

Working with tools to prototype and develop products and solutions.

Practical testing and writing basic reports on tools and other products.

Conducting detailed quality control tests.

Ensure that product testing tasks are carried out in a timeously manner according to the required testing methods.

Researching the best method to test the required product.

Ensure you have sufficient testing materials on hand before carrying out the testing.

Necessary testing reports are submitted per task.

You will utilize your specialist knowledge and practical experience of creative design and engineering to produce functional, effective and aesthetically pleasing products and solutions.

Customer orientated, organizational skills, fast learner and easily adaptable, must be able to work under pressure.

Positive and enthusiastic attitude.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

1-2 Years’ work experience in a product testing / tool repair environment an advantage

Power tool and accessories knowledge and experience highly recommended

Critical thinker with problem-solving skills

Work effectively in a team and across various departments

Good time-management skills to plan and prioritize tasks

Great interpersonal skills including written and oral communication skills

Strong focus on quality and service

Staying up-to-date with the latest trends, developments and Technology

KNOWLEDGE & QUALIFICATION

National Technical Certificate or similar, alternatively studying towards

Grade 12

Good knowledge about power tools, accessories, hand tools as well as skilled to operate these tools

Understand & apply the basic principles of product testing & evaluation e.g. measuring / recording / practical testing / reporting, including preparations & set-up / cleaning / house

keeping

