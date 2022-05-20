Product Tester – Gauteng Midrand

QUALITIES WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Apart from having an analytical mind (yet practical approach), you also need to be highly organized, pro-active, cope well under pressure and come with admirable knowledge and skills if you want to succeed in this role.

Our ideal candidate must be able to follow multiple instructions (having dual management reporting lines) and have the ability to work comfortably on various projects / products simultaneously and it will be exceptionally valuable if you can use your interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with the rest of the team.

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A PRODUCT TESTER

? Setting up and preparing testing stations for product testing.

? Testing and development of new products and solutions.

? You will be working on product testing specific to the tool and tool accessories industry.

? Working with tools to prototype and develop products and solutions.

? Practical testing and writing basic reports on tools and other products.

? Conducting detailed quality control tests.

? Ensure that product testing task are carried out in a timeously manner according the required testing methods.

? Researching the best method to test the required product.

? Ensure you have sufficient testing materials on hand before carrying out the testing.

? Necessary testing reports are submitted per task.

? You will utilize your specialist knowledge and practical experience of creative design and engineering to produce functional, effective

and aesthetically pleasing products and solutions.

? Customer orientated, organizational skills, fast learner and easily adaptable, must be able to work under pressure.

? Positive and enthusiastic attitude.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

? 1-2 Years’ work experience in a product testing / tool repair

environment an advantage

? Power tool and accessories knowledge and experience

highly recommended

? Critical thinker with problem-solving skills

? Work effectively in a team and across various departments

? Good time-management skills to plan and prioritize tasks

? Great interpersonal skills including written and oral

communication skills

? Strong focus on quality and service

? Staying up-to-date with the latest trends, developments and

technology

KNOWLEDGE & QUALIFICATION

? National Technical Certificate or similar, alternatively studying

towards

? Grade 12

? Good knowledge about power tools, accessories, hand tools as

well as skilled to operate these tools

? Understand & apply the basic principles of product testing &

evaluation e.g. measuring / recording / practical testing /

reporting, including preparations & set-up / cleaning / house

keeping

Desired Skills:

Testing

Repair

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Communication

Time Management

Technical

Product Testing

Evaluation

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position