Senior Business Analyst (Finance / Telco) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Defining a solution that matches the client’s business needs, having specific ownership on the end to end functional and solution requirements.

Responsible for the end to end business process architecture, integration points to upstream and downstream systems.

Supporting the customer in their readiness and preparation for scoping and definition workshops.

Engaging with the customer to understand their business needs.

Gathering, analysing and documenting business requirements.

Obtaining sign off of the business requirements from the customer.

Guiding the program team by sharing the solution requirements to the relevant groups.

Reviewing the customer test plans as required.

Managing the scope of the solution and identifying and documenting change requests.

Delivering feedback to the business to ensure that future releases of the products meet the ongoing needs of the client/business.

Delivering feedback to the relevant teams on areas for continuous improvement.

Providing leadership / mentorship to other Business Consultants.

Potentially fulfilling the role of Product Owner, responsible for defining stories and prioritising the team backlog.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Engineering (Electrical Software, Telecommunications) or Business (with major in Computing)

Relevant Skills / Experience:

7 years’ experience as a business/software consultant.

Experience in the telecommunications or other relevant industry.

Proven ability to operate at the end to end level.

Experience in business consulting with multiple clients, delivering software solutions for Business Support Systems (BSS).

Deep knowledge of industry trends from marketing to commercial and operations that are being adopted to drive new ways of client engagement and revenue models.

Ability to work in commercial, operational and Information Systems areas.

Ability to challenge approaches through thought-leadership to draw out the best solutions.

Experience working with clients in major business transformation programmes.

Strong experience in consultative engagements.

Highly developed analytical and problem solving skills.

Solid understanding of project management and requirements management processes.

Available for international and domestic travel when needed.

Travel, after/off hours and extended on-site work will be required.

Awareness of Agile Software development methodologies such as SAFe or KanBan.

Experience in writing epics and features.

