Systems Specialist – IT (Elandsfontein) at Drake International – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Well established, national manufacturing concern is looking for an experienced individual to join their finance/IT team to lead and be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems within the company.

Requirements:

IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology or Computer Science) is needed

Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) would be advantageous

Relevant vendor and industry certifications (Microsoft and or SAP)

3-5yrs MS SQL queries / reporting experience within a similar industry

Sound general IT knoweldge and systems background

Essential Knowledge and Required skills:

Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases, Azure experience advantageous

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles.

Solid experience in system integration applications

Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2.

Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and / or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere.

SAP experience advantageous

Responsibilities:

Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.

Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications.

Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time.

Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams.

Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space.

Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.

Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects.

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis.

Ability to work independently

Resilient

Attention to detail

Deadline driven

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

Med Aid

Prov Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position