Technical Coordinator – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Overview of Key Activities:
- Direct Quality activities with a focus on quality, delivery, and a safe working environment.
- Responsible and accountable for the effective leadership of quality personnel.
- Gather, analyse, and report on Quality, Equipment, and Information.
- Manage and co-ordinate all internal Quality projects
- Comply with organisational standards.
- Motivate individuals and teams.
- Develop, collate, and record daily quality figures.
- Perform hands on tasks where necessary.
- Behave ethically and promote ethical behaviour in a work situation.
- Maintain housekeeping standards.
- Conduct investigations and disciplinary actions when required to do so.
- Responsible for implementing world-class manufacturing practices and a continuous improvement culture.
The Essential requirements are as follows:
- Diploma or Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering,
- Project experience including equipment installation and troubleshooting would be highly advantageous
- At least 5 years’ experience in a manufacturing concern.
- Due to the nature of the areas the candidate must have a technical background, for example must be able to read and interpret drawings and must have knowledge/experience of welding and welding processes.
- Knowledge and application of Quality Management Systems.
- Practical knowledge of shop floor industrial relations and the ability to manage and control staff timekeeping and attendance.
- High level of computer literacy – Programming knowledge or experience with industrial programming systems would be advantageous
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
Applicants must be prepared to:
- Go through a screening / assessment process.
Work overtime and shifts when required.
Desired Skills:
- Technical drawings
- Welding
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years