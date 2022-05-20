UI UX Developer at CLIENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

JOB PROFILE
- Work together with product management and engineering to build innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals, and experience
- Participate in all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering
- Develop original ideas that bring simplicity and user-friendliness to complex design roadblocks
- Prepare wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas
- Discuss designs and key milestone deliverables with peers and executive level stakeholders
- Perform user research and evaluate user feedback
- Set design guidelines, best practices, and standards
- Stay up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies
- The production of high-fidelity prototypes
- Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with our Product and Engineering teams, including the adjustment of specs and deliverables to meet product requirements and limitations.
- Working with the Product, Engineering, and Project Management teams to bring new product features to life
- Working as a UX Researcher and utilize a variety of testing techniques to inform and validate the direction of your design.
- Keep abreast of competitors’ products and industry trends.
Core Tech Stack
Javascript, build on the Serverless framework with AWS behind the scenes. Opportunity for exposure to:
- ReactJS, React Native, Nodejs, GraphQL,AWS (AppSync, Cloudfront, CloudWatch, Cognito, Lambda, DynamoDB – single table, S3 (hosting + Storage), S3, SES (email + push), SNS, SQS, Typescript, CSS-in-JS (Styled Components).
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.