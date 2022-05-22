Developer (Low Code)

Low code Developer

Reporting to Head of Development

General:

Purpose of the Role

Are you someone with a passion for integration, process automation and

orchestration? Do you have a natural ability to diagnose application issues and to

decide what can be done with low code instead of traditional coding (80/20 rule)?

Are you intuitive about how

an idea can be turned to an actual working

application?

You may have found the perfect next step in your career.

You will be part of a team responsible for solving business

challenges in an agile, fun, and fast-paced environment.

You will be working

directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-

code application development tool.

Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:

Building efficient solutions

Problem solving

Sense of urgency

Knowledge and Experience:

Experience with BPM / Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms

Technical background

Business Analysis

Advantageous:

Understanding of C# and database programming

Understanding the full SDLC

Leading and managing others

Personal Characteristics:

Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical

level

People skills – collaborating with business for the best solution and

communicating well

Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies

Sense of humour

Desired Skills:

low code

C#

SDLC

Business Analysis

Database Programming

BPM

About The Employer:

– Fun working environment

– Super Successful Brand

– Technical Team – positioned at cutting edge technologies

Employer & Job Benefits:

relocation costs paid for

