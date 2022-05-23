1st Line Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE world-class support to clients as the next 1st Line Support Engineer sought by a rapidly growing provider of cutting-edge Cloud Contact Centre Tech to join its team. Your role will include user queries, troubleshooting, administration support and 1st Line Support services to ensure the smooth operation of the client’s Cloud Contact Centre service. You will assist clients to resolve support queries and manage these requests from creation to resolution. The ideal candidate must possess an A+ or N+ Certification, preferably have experience working in a Call Centre environment, at least 2 years’ experience working in a Customer Service role & Technical Support role. You will require basic network routing & troubleshooting (Ping, Tracert, Pingplotter), PC troubleshooting (Audio, Headsets, Chrome, Windows OS), be able to analyse and troubleshoot log files (Windows Event View and Windiag) with exceptional customer service and quality management skills. The role includes shift work between 7am – 6pm and the roster will sometimes be subject to change.

DUTIES:

Provide excellent customer service by developing and maintaining a habit of delivering more than expected, demonstrating accountability through action and treating everyone with courtesy and care.

Remain updated with Standard Operating Procedures and ensure that these are adhered to at all times.

Provide 1st line user support to customers for tickets logged and assigned on Freshdesk Ticketing System for all IMAC (Incidents, Moves, Additions, Changes).

Ensure that issues are resolved in a timely manner in order to meet defined SLA targets.

Own and drive ticket resolution for all assigned tickets including information gathering, troubleshooting, feedback and updates to customers and Freshdesk.

Escalation to 2 nd Line where required according to escalation guidelines.

Line where required according to escalation guidelines. Perform basic builds/moves/additions and change requests from time to time when appointed resources for this role are not available.

Remain constantly up to date and fully conversant with the suite of technologies in order to provide world-class service to fulfil this role.

Provide 1 st Line product support both during and after standard working hours according to the published Standby Roster.

Line product support both during and after standard working hours according to the published Standby Roster. Fulfil additional roles as required by the Service Desk Manager either permanently or from time to time. These may include special investigations, management reporting, office administration etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A technical qualification such as A+ or N+ is a requirement.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 2 years’ experience working in a Customer Service role.

Experience in a Technical Support role.

Experience helping end users with the operation and functionality of developed software applications/integrations.

Knowledge of basic network routing & troubleshooting (Ping, Tracert, Pingplotter etc.).

Knowledge of basic PC troubleshooting (Audio, Headsets, Chrome, Windows OS etc.).

Knowledge of analysing and troubleshooting log files (Windows Event View and Windiag).

Knowledge of Call Centre environment preferential.

Must be able to deal directly with clients in a friendly and highly confident manner, demonstrating excellent internal and external customer communication skills.

Advantageous –

Any qualification or certification that demonstrates application to studies and achieving goals is a benefit.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong planning, organising and prioritising abilities.

Self-starter, analytical, results and solutions driven.

Calm and able to focus when in a pressure situation.

The ability to work in a dynamic environment, prioritising and multi-tasking effectively.

Passionate about customers and service, with a strong will to make a difference.

Strong problem-solving abilities and excellent communication, customer handling and inter-personal skills.

Target focused, proactive and keen to spot opportunities to refine and improve processes and service.

COMMENTS:

