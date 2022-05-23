Business IT Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Minimum requirements:

Degree / Professional qualifications in IT

Experience in IT at managerial position (commercial environment would be advantageous)

Deep understanding of both business process and system logic, be able to link them together in a professional way.

Project management and change management ability/potential

Networks and general knowledge of IT

Ability to travel

Core Competencies:

Key Performance areas:

IT Strategy:

Contributes to IT Strategy Delivers specific BU input and advice the Director IT Strategy, Portfolio and Architecture in defining the IT strategy and the Project Portfolio.

Contributes to the definition of the IT structures like organisation, application landscape, processes (ITIL and policies)

Takes the lead in and organises IT Strategy Progress meeting with BU Management or has update meetings with Opco Management.

Industrial IT:

Provide and deliver local and central support and training on the industrial IT applications and infrastructure

Deliver the Industrial IT solutions to the Opco through implementation projects

Contribute to defining requirements and demands in the Industrial IT area

Collaborate with local automation system vendors for IT related tasks (Industrial Network, clients, Operator [URL Removed]

Planning and Budget Control:

Accountable for the IT budget and takes corrective actions when necessary and ensures adequate reporting within Corporate and guidelines, to ensure that the Opco delivers its budget and meets KPI objectives

Provides input for the quarterly roadmap

Responsible for IT purchases

IT Management:

Ensures the Opco specific applications are managed (Service Level Management)

Manage inventory of Business IT requirements in the local organization in close contact with business peers ensuring that prioritised requirements are mapped, and execution is secured locally

Coordinate with IT-related external vendors & suppliers

Defines the IT requirements in the Opco.

Implements IT projects, processes (ITIL) and process related policies

Coordinates with support team to provide support for colleagues on daily basis

Provide local support and training on IT applications

Responsible for Network infrastructure

Maintains ERP system operation

Risk, Security & Compliance:

Identifies, assesses, manages and controls risks when performing business activities in alignment with the IT Directives

Implements & coordinates IT activities within the organisation

Embed risk and control systems

Program / Project Management:

Monitors the performance of projects/programs and benefits evaluation

Responsible for commercial IT projects (Microsoft CRM, Business Intelligence, Business Web applications)

Applications may be forwarded to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Interpersonal skills

Attention to detail

Team player

Intergrity

customer services

Action orientated

Accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are looking for a successful IT Solutions expert to join our dynamic solutions team. We’re seeking a qualified IT Solution Specialist to help us grow technology services that help improve the IT services that businesses rely on.

