C/C ++ Systems Analyst

Job Description

Employment Equity Appointment

A Market leader based in Rosebank seeks an Experienced resilient C/C ++ Systems Analyst to join their team – coming from a Financial services or IT industry would be advantageous.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Information Technology degree or similar

Experience Required:

C/C++

SQL

MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server

GIT

Soap, JSON, XML, HTTP(S), REST

Understanding of binary, hexadecimal numeral systems & data types (word, byte, bit manipulation)

File processing (binary files, text files)

TCP/IP. Understanding of sending/receiving of binary messages (structs)

Nice to Have

Some experience in C#, C++ Builder (Embarcadero XE), Delphi

Essential requirements:

Be a team player that contribute by example

Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and accountability

Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels

Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other team members

Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around

source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.

Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work

Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem

communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.

Key responsibilities

Windows Services development. The position consists primarily of backend development.

Knowledge of web services REST, SOAP, JSON, TCP/IP communication protocols

Relational database design and querying experience

High proficiency coding in C++

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes

Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes

Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Desired Skills:

C/C++ SQL MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server

GIT Soap

JSON

XML

HTTP(S)

REST

binary

hexadecimal numeral systems

TCP/IP. Understanding of sending/receiving of binary messages (structs)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

