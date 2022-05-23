Desktop Analyst (Contract)

6 Month Contract

As a Desktop Analyst, you’ll be responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of our computers and devices. You will monitor all aspects of our computer systems to ensure they are secure and up to date with all security patches. You will also be responsible for maintaining an inventory of equipment including hardware, software and peripherals as well as ensuring that these items are in good working order at all times.

Requirements

Analyzes application performance on a continuous basis and identifies bottlenecks, issues, and bottlenecks within the process.

Assists in the implementation of new software and hardware, support desk administration, OS updates, and system configurations.

Reviews information technology-related documentation.

Ensures all work performed is in compliance with all applicable policies and procedures.

Desktop Incident Management for Windows 7 & 10 Devices

Office 365 Troubleshooting

Building PC’s via SCCM

Remote Support & Physical Support

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field required

5+ years of experience in a Windows environment.

SCCM

Strong organizational skills with attention to detail required.

Strong technical background with hands-on experience

Desired Skills:

desktop

sccm

windows

