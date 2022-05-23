Full stack developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job summary:

The position is a full-stack position, where the developer will be developing an interactive game that will be used for training purposes. The platform is currently sitting at 275 000 total users and is expected to grow to 1 million users by the middle of this year.

The developer will be required to work from the server level, through the various services/API interactions, to the React Frontend. The developers’ main focus will be coding in Node JS for the backend server and ReactJS for the frontend. Daily tasks will include cluster monitoring and automation, specifically setting up alerts and establishing a line of support for cluster downtime. In addition, client interaction and planning will need some participation as well as addressing and investigation of potential bugs. There is an expectation that the developer will be available after hours in the event that the server is down/unavailable.

Skills required:

Ideal:

Javascript/Node.js: 5+ years of experience

Kubernetes: 3 – 5 years of experience

js: 3 – 5 years of experience

MongoDB: 5+ years of experience

DevOps/Support: 3+ years of experience

Advantageous:

Experience with Automated Testing Tools for NodeJs (Macha/Jest)

Experience with Automated Frontend Testing Tool (Selenium/Jasmine

AWS EKS/Gateway/ECS Experience

GitHub commit cycle experience

Python

Desired Skills:

Javascript

NodeJS

ReactJS

MongoDB

Mongo

Kubernetes

devops

Python

automated testing

test automation

Github

API

Node.js

React.js

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A manufacturer of a comprehensive range of electronic equipment based in Kempton Park, South Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

Possibility of a 1 year contract or perm role in the future

