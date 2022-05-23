Information Security Specialist (Contract) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

As an Information Security Specialist, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that our information systems are secure and compliant with industry standards. You will have to demonstrate a thorough understanding of IT security, including the principles of compliance and risk management as well as how these apply to modern business. You should also understand the role of technology in a company’s overall operations and how it can benefit your business.
Requirements
Technical & Support of new and existing security tools
Assist the IT Security Manager with Security initiatives as and when required.
Ensuring they keep up to date on procedures and best practices relevant to their job responsibilities
Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, or complaints.
Working with Qualys Vulnerability Management and Web Application Scanning.
Work with Forti Analyzer critical information on threats across the entire attack surface
Very good knowledge of Symantec Endpoint Protection and Encryption
Knowledge of industry frameworks (ISO 27001/2, COBIT, ITIL);
Ensure that all Information Security policies and procedures are followed according to the Client’s requirement.
Provide sound security advice to Client’s clients
Creation of hardening Standards for the ICS department
Assist with Cyber security awareness campaigns
Assist with ICS Audits and Risks
Maintain the technical risk register
Assist departments that are struggling to remediate vulnerabilities
Enhancements & Implementation
Deployment of new security solutions to Production.
Initiate, recommend and implement new solutions.
Conduct assessment of proposed solutions and existing solutions.
Training and Knowledge Sharing
Documenting security processes and storing them in a shared document repository.
Qualifications
- Relevant Information Technology Qualification (NQF Level 7) (B-Tech or Degree)
- CISSP
