Int-Snr SQL/BI Technical Test Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Play a critical role in the software design of an innovative Investment Firm seeking a Int-Snr SQL/BI Technical Test Analyst who will work to find solutions to complex challenges using the industry’s latest tech. You must have a strong coding background to assist in building automation systems that will ensure the rapid delivery of world-class software. You will require a Computer Science/Business Information Systems tertiary qualification but solid work experience will be considered as well, you can write SQL, know where it’s most effective for an automated test to live (Unit, Integration, E2E), you have experience testing financial applications, can speak the same language as the Developers & you’re passionate about releasing great software.

DUTIES:

Estimate effort for testing tasks.

Define the test approach for each sprint.

Extract test requirements for user stories.

Design and create test cases.

Execute test cases manually / automated.

Manual front end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing.

Collaborate closely with Developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system.

Manage and maintain the test environment and test data.

Implement automated tests.

Develop test tools and extend test frameworks and test environments.

First line support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, friendly, transparent and efficient support service.

Play a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an Agile environment.

Continuous improvement initiatives specifically with regard to quality.

Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production.

Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process.

Manage and maintain the regression test suits (manual / automated).

Final sign-off of new releases.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science or Business Information Systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as well.

Experience/Skills –

You understand the systems you are testing.

You can program (we use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to program.

You know how to write SQL.

You know where it is most effective for an automated test to live. (Unit, Integration, E2E)

You can speak the same language as the Developers.

You understand the benefits of Manual Testing but also the costs.

You are continually trying to improve your testing skills.

You read widely about what is happening in the world of testing.

You know that learning didn’t end with the last course you did but rather its continuous for the rest of your life.

You care about releasing great software.

You have experience testing financial applications.

You enjoy complicated numerical calculations.

You will need to help solve the complex testing issues we face.

You will need to help solve the small testing issues we face.

You will need to deal with a wide range of people often under severe stress.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

SQL

BI

Technical

Learn more/Apply for this position