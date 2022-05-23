Intermediate Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a Java Developer with at least 3-5 years experience in programming. Systems design experience is an advantage with one simple goal, to improve the lives of our customers.

Desired Skills:

Java 8/11

Webservices

Exposure to APIs

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Support Development Environment

Coding Standards and Peer Review

