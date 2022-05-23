IT Development Manager (Software development / JAVA)

Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.
Must have a completed tertiary 3 year National Diploma or Degree for a Technikon or University – This is non-negotiable for this position.
When submitting your CV please answer the following questions –
Have you managed a team of developers before?
What is the maximum number of staff you have managed at a time and at which companies did you directly manage staff?
What would you say is your management style?
How many years’ JAVA experience do you have in total?
Do you have exposure to Oracle?
Experience and Qualifications:
- 5-7 years’ senior development experience
- 2-3 years’ management experience
- Must have Java experience / background
- Relevant IT qualification
- Relevant post graduate IT qualification
Responsibilities and Work Outputs:
Internal Process:
- Analyze and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team
- Manage, monitor and control the analysis, design, implementation and execution of software development within the development team
- Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.
- Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes
- Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs
- Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers and quality assurance testers in order to coordinate and document development and testing
- Review and quality assure deliverables in order to ensure quality standards are upheld
- Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results
- Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Represent the development team in management, business and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)
- Collaborator between operations team and development team
- Be actively involved during high priority operational issues
Client:
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
People:
- Create a positive work climate and culture to energies employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption and maximize employee productivity
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership behavior, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organizational values
- Assist with recruiting suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and company values
- Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement and cohesiveness
- Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members
- Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted
- Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth
- Effectively manage performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved
- Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team
Finance:
- Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimize expenditure, in alignment with operational plans
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialization
- Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes
- Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum
Competencies Required:
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Knowledge of relevant systems and products
- Communication skills
- Planning and organizing skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Analytical skills
- People management skills
- Providing Insights
- Making Decisions
- Directing People
- Team Working
- Meeting Timescales
- Managing Tasks
- Taking Action
- Pursuing Goals
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Development Manager
- Software Development