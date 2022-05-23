Java Spring Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Java Spring Developer

Your key responsibilities:

The Java Spring Developer will ensure the following:

Achievement of expected application performance,

Programs are well-designed

Testable and efficient coding

Analyse, define and document requirements for data, workflow, and logical processes

Interfaces with other systems

You will also compile documentation written by more senior developers of all procedures used in system and contribute to the achievement of area objectives

Our required expertise:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering or a related discipline, or equivalent work experience

3-5 years of experience in software development

Prior experience with using a specific application development toolkit and knowledge of front end and backend development coding languages such as Java, Spring boot, Angular, MS SQL Server, NodeJS, JSON, JavaScript

SOA / API based software development using Java, Spring Boot and REST

Container based development and deployment in Linux platforms

UI Development using Angular

Database development using Microsoft SQL server

Excellent attention to detail, communication, and time management skills.

Your reward:

Market related salary

Performance based bonuses

Retirement annuity

Please apply to directly or on our website (https://60degrees.vincere.io/careers/job/31426/lang=en) For more roles please have a look at our website (www.60degrees.com). or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/10287263/) and Instagram (@60d_sixtydegrees).

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Boot

Angular

MS SQL Server

NodeJS

JSON

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

An established FinTech company with a great company culture and a focus on people, is looking for a well spoke, independent and innovative Java Spring Developer to join their team remotely.

