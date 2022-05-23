Java Spring Developer
Your key responsibilities:
The Java Spring Developer will ensure the following:
Achievement of expected application performance,
Programs are well-designed
Testable and efficient coding
Analyse, define and document requirements for data, workflow, and logical processes
Interfaces with other systems
You will also compile documentation written by more senior developers of all procedures used in system and contribute to the achievement of area objectives
Our required expertise:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering or a related discipline, or equivalent work experience
- 3-5 years of experience in software development
- Prior experience with using a specific application development toolkit and knowledge of front end and backend development coding languages such as Java, Spring boot, Angular, MS SQL Server, NodeJS, JSON, JavaScript
- SOA / API based software development using Java, Spring Boot and REST
- Container based development and deployment in Linux platforms
- UI Development using Angular
- Database development using Microsoft SQL server
- Excellent attention to detail, communication, and time management skills.
Your reward:
- Market related salary
- Performance based bonuses
- Retirement annuity
Please apply to directly or on our website (https://60degrees.vincere.io/careers/job/31426/lang=en) For more roles please have a look at our website (www.60degrees.com). or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/10287263/) and Instagram (@60d_sixtydegrees).
About The Employer:
The opportunity that awaits you:
An established FinTech company with a great company culture and a focus on people, is looking for a well spoke, independent and innovative Java Spring Developer to join their team remotely.