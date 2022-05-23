Mid-Senior Technical Test Analyst (Flex) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative Investment Firm seeks the expertise of a self-driven & critical thinking Mid-Senior Technical Test Analyst to join its Flex team. Flex is a monolithic system that is developed by a third party, it consists of a UI (used by admins to capture/override data issues), a core system with several webservices that provide an interface to allow other systems to input/retrieve data from Flex that houses business rules and a batch system that runs over night to allocate money movements. You will preferably require a Computer Science/Business Information Systems Degree, have strong JavaScript, able to read and write SQL, know where it is most effective for an automated test to live (Unit, Integration, Acceptance Testing, E2E), understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs & experience testing data within databases, reports, and applications. You must have a strong coding background to assist in building the automation systems that enable the rapid delivery of this world class software.

DUTIES:

Estimate effort for testing tasks.

Define the testing approach for each sprint.

Collaborate with Business Analysts to extract testing requirements for user stories.

Design and create test cases.

Execute automated and manual test cases.

Implement automated tests for new functionality and implement automated tests to replace existing manual tests.

Collaborate closely with Developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing, and verifying defects in a defect tracking system.

Manage and maintain the test environments and test data.

Develop test tools and extend test frameworks and test environments.

Second Line support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, and efficient support service.

Play a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an Agile environment.

Continuous improvement initiatives specifically regarding quality.

Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production.

Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process.

Manage and maintain the Regression Test suites (manual / automated).

Carry out Exploratory Testing.

Provide the PO with sign-off of for releases.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science or Business Information Systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as well.

Experience/Skills –

Understand the systems or products you are testing.

Able to understand requirements to come up with sufficient testing coverage.

Can program (we use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others).

Must have strong JavaScript skills.

Know how to read and write SQL.

Know where it is most effective for an automated test to live (Unit, Integration, Acceptance Testing, E2E).

Understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs.

Can solve complex testing issues.

Have experience testing data within databases, reports, and applications.

Advantageous –

Exposure to Flex.

Experience testing financial applications.

Have a track record for innovation.

Have a strong understanding of Financial rules.

Have exposure to Oracle Database.

ATTRIBUTES:

Continually trying to improve your testing skills.

You read widely about what is happening in the world of testing.

You know that learning didn’t end with the last course you did but rather its continuous for the rest of your life.

You care about releasing great software.

Able to work under pressure.

COMMENTS:

