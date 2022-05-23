OPS Reporting and Data Specialist

To build and deploy credible business intelligence reports and dashboards using Microsoft Power BI. The Power BI capability will focus on converting business data from the SAP system into user friendly story telling reports and dashboards. These reports and dashboards should connect to company’s SharePoint and other internal data sources and platforms (SAP, Power Apps, MS Teams, etc.)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Efficiently handle large sets of data and be able to process them into required operational dashboards and reports

Locate, review and validate data and reports against quality standards before being distributed to Line Manager and other stakeholders

Create and maintain corporate, regional and other dashboards at required intervals

Produce insightful presentations to assist OPS Heads, Regional Managers and Executives

Active involvement with compiling the Annual Integrated Report (Audit)

Provide credible ad hoc management information to internal and external stakeholders timeously

Identify new report requirements and enhancements of existing reports and dashboards

Project Management and co-ordination of the implementation of new SAP developments between Operations and IT department.

Business Process Analysis to enable the preparation of functional and technical specifications for new SAP developments and enhancements to the existing SAP functionality by utilising digital technologies

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

Minimum qualification: relevant commercial degree and a data analytics qualification.

Selection Criteria

Strong and proven data analytical skills, critical thinking and a passion for big data

5 to 8 years SAP end user experience.

5 to 8 years proven experience in a data-related or business intelligence position.

Proficiency in data mining business intelligence tools (Power BI), data processing frameworks and report writing

A working understanding or mastery of automation and database management

Able to leverage different technologies such as SAP and SQL and data visualisation platforms

A business savvy approach to data and its uses in the company Operations

Ability to manage multiple competing priorities while building effective relationships

Proven expert MS Excel skills

Experience in creating dashboards and impeccable presentations

Desired Skills:

Financial skills

Excellent interpersonal and leadership skills

Time Management

