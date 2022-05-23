Ruby on Rails Developer – Gauteng Centurion

May 23, 2022

Our client, a Tech Start-up is looking for a Ruby on Rails Developer to join their team. You will be required to develop new features and continually improve on the algorithm and performance of the application.
Requirements:

  • Intermediate/senior Developer.

  • Most important skillset is the ability to simplify complex problems

  • Continiously finding ways to improve on the algorithm and performance of the application

  • clearly communicate with directors and have good time management skills.

Languages:

  • Ruby

  • Javascript

Frameworks:

  • Ruby on Rails

  • React

  • React Native

Experience (Non-negotiable):

  • Sorting algorithms

  • Google maps API

  • Postgress & PostGIS

  • Devise (Specifically user management and permissions)

  • Heroku

Exerience (Would be an advantage):

  • Mapbox

  • Amazon S3

  • Auth0 (Token based Authentication)

  • iOS development (React Native)

  • Android development (React Native)

