Ruby on Rails Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a Tech Start-up is looking for a Ruby on Rails Developer to join their team. You will be required to develop new features and continually improve on the algorithm and performance of the application.
Requirements:
- Intermediate/senior Developer.
- Most important skillset is the ability to simplify complex problems
- Continiously finding ways to improve on the algorithm and performance of the application
- clearly communicate with directors and have good time management skills.
Languages:
- Ruby
- Javascript
Frameworks:
- Ruby on Rails
- React
- React Native
Experience (Non-negotiable):
- Sorting algorithms
- Google maps API
- Postgress & PostGIS
- Devise (Specifically user management and permissions)
- Heroku
Exerience (Would be an advantage):
- Mapbox
- Amazon S3
- Auth0 (Token based Authentication)
- iOS development (React Native)
- Android development (React Native)
