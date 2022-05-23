Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Somerset West

Senior Full Stack Developer

Your key responsibilities:

Perform management duties and manage an elite engineering team

Join forces with multiple teams, such as the Development, Product Design and QA Engineer teams to get excellent results and customer satisfaction.

Prepare and arrange Azure components and solutions

Enforce good quality code with unit tests and integration tests.

Review code in .NET and Angular.

Use DevOps on your code when in production

Our required expertise:

5 years of relevant experience

1 year of managerial experience

Highly skilled and experienced with Angular, JavaScript, .NET and C#.

Good amount of experience with Typescript, HTML5 and

Cloud, Azure, Web Application and CI/CD

Knowledge of Agile Frameworks such as Scrum.

Your reward:

Salary range: R850k – R1 million per annum (dependant on experience).

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

You will have the opportunity to work for a fast paced and ambitious data management and protection provider, that will engage you in your work and encourage you to learn and grow. You will be working for a company that aims to manage data in the smartest way possible. In a company that is perfectly composed for great growth and further business development, our vision, mission, and purpose is sure to channel and nurture your unique strengths for great professional and company success.

