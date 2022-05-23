Senior PHP/DevOps Developer at Headhunters

May 23, 2022

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for a Senior PHP/DevOps Developer.

Required experience and skills:

  • Virtualization (Docker).
  • Git / Gitlab.
  • LAMP (minimum 5 years experience).

Advantageous:

  • Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science.
  • ELK stack.
  • Radius.
  • Phalcon.
  • Kubernetes/Puppet/Ansible.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with SysAdmin and Network Engineers under the supervision of the
    Lead Developer in the deployment, maintenance and support of server environments.
  • Take over maintenance and support for GITLab and local development Docker
    virtualization.
  • Be an integral part of creating new organized microservice environments as they segregate certain systems for each of the dev teams.
  • Develop and maintain other backend LAMP applications and services.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position