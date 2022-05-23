Senior PHP/DevOps Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for a Senior PHP/DevOps Developer.

Required experience and skills:

Virtualization (Docker).

Git / Gitlab.

LAMP (minimum 5 years experience).

Advantageous:

Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science.

ELK stack.

Radius.

Phalcon.

Kubernetes/Puppet/Ansible.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Collaborate with SysAdmin and Network Engineers under the supervision of the

Lead Developer in the deployment, maintenance and support of server environments.

Lead Developer in the deployment, maintenance and support of server environments. Take over maintenance and support for GITLab and local development Docker

virtualization.

virtualization. Be an integral part of creating new organized microservice environments as they segregate certain systems for each of the dev teams.

Develop and maintain other backend LAMP applications and services.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position