Senior React Native Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

May 23, 2022

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a Senior React Native Developer position available in their organization.

Required experience and skills:

  • Strong React Native knowledge.
  • Firm grasp of the JavaScript language and its nuances, including ES6+ syntax.
  • React Native iOS / Android applications experience.
  • Experience in Expo with React Native Expo.
  • Experience working with 3rd party libraries and RESTful HTTP based API integrations.
  • Understanding of the document request model, and offline storage.
  • Git.
  • Firebase.
  • Ability to write well-documented, clean JavaScript code.

Advantageous:

  • Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science.
  • Experience with popular [URL Removed] workflows (such as Flux or Redux).
  • PHP, MySQL.
  • ELK Stack.
  • Knowledge of isomorphic React.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Speed up the development of the Mobile Control Panel, particularly when SDK
    updates are forced by Facebook.
  • Mentor a few other developers.
  • Own the development lifecycle and introduce a new Reseller Mobile Control Panel.
  • Grow and contribute in other areas as necessary with the LAMP stack.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position